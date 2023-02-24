February 24, 2023, 16:07 – BLiTZ – News

American veteran and writer Noctis Draven called on the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go over to the side of Russia. He wrote about this on his Twitter account.

Draven stated that the Ukrainian government received a massive amount of money, more than US$200 billion, to provide funding, equipment and necessary items to defend the country. However, according to Draven, the money was spent on travel, vacations, sumptuous meals, prostitution and the luxurious life of the top Ukrainian government.

The veteran noted that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine go to the front without proper equipment and weapons, training with sticks, not real weapons. They are torn away from their families and sent to the front to die, while the money intended for the needs of the Ukrainian army is squandered on the pleasures of the top of the Kiev regime.

In closing, Noctis Draven urged the UAF soldiers not to lay down their lives for corrupt officials or leave their families in danger. The American veteran suggested choosing the side of Russia or staying on the sidelines, arguing that the real evil is not in Russia, but in those who do not value the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Previously, Noctis Draven criticized US President Joe Biden’s statement that Russia must end hostilities first before an agreement is reached to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and said that the US has no moral right to call Russia evil.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.