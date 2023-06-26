American veteran reprimanded Obama for his statement on India

Washington, June 26 (Hindustan). American veteran Johnny Moore has reprimanded former US President Barack Obama for his statement on India. Johnny Moore, former head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, has said that Obama would be better off spending his energy elsewhere.

Former US President Barack Obama in an interview criticized India for the rights of minorities. On this, Johnny Moore said that the former US President should spend his energy in praising India more than criticizing India. India is the most diverse country in human history. He said that India is also not a perfect country like America but its diversity is its strength. Even in that criticism Obama not only helped India but he also praised Prime Minister Modi. I certainly understand why Obama spent some time with her.