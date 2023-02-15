Former Governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has extensive experience in politics, she has a chance to become head of state. On February 15, Izvestia was told about this by the director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States (MSU), Americanist Yuri Rogulev.

The day before, 51-year-old Haley announced her candidacy for the post of head of the White House in the 2024 elections.

Rogulev noted that Haley had previously said that if former US President Donald Trump ran, she would not run.

“But she still made up her mind. This suggests that there is confusion in the Republican Party. Haley was a loyal Trumpist, since Trump appointed her as the US representative to the UN, she treated him with great respect. Since such a person, close enough to Trump, declares that he will fight, that America needs new politicians and a new generation, this is important, ”he said.

According to the Americanist, Haley has a chance, as she has 20 years of experience in politics, unlike Trump.

“She was both the governor of South Carolina and a member of the House of Representatives, a legislator in the federal Congress, and represented the interests of the United States at the UN. But still, it is a specific matter to be president or to fight for the presidency. To do this, you need to have a certain charisma, attractiveness, be able to speak, and so on. Whether she has all this remains to be seen, but she definitely has experience, ”concluded Rogulev.

On February 10, it became known that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, is not yet ready to decide whether he will run for a second term in the 2024 elections.

Trump also applied for the nomination of his candidacy for the post of head of state in November 2022.

On January 30, Rogulev said that polls conducted during the congressional elections showed that the US population does not want to see either Biden or Trump as president.

