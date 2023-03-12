Americanist Simes: Biden puffed up to give the impression of victory in Ukraine

March 12 - BLiTZ. The United States made the same mistake with Ukraine as it did with Vietnam. This opinion was voiced by Americanist political scientist, historian, scientist Dmitry Simes.

“What is the danger of the blind escalation that is taking place around Ukraine by the United States? The Americans found this out on the basis of the deplorable experience in Vietnam. It is much easier to get into this kind of operation than to get out. When you get involved in it, then for you it is a foreign country, someone’s civil war and tragedy. When a third party decides to take part in this, it expects to get by with little bloodshed, as in this case, fighting with Ukrainian hands on foreign soil,” Simes explained.

Here, the expert is sure, the external player falls into his own trap: the invested forces are not enough, you have to be drawn into the conflict more and more. At some stage, the war becomes no longer someone else’s, but one’s own, says Simes.

“At a certain stage, this war becomes yours, and losing it is your own, which can destroy a political career, strike a blow at a political party, affect the reputation of the United States as a whole. Here there is a serious interest, so as not to lose. Therefore, Joe Biden (President of the United States – ed.) Puffs up to create the false impression that they are winning in Ukraine, and Russia is definitely losing. This forms the picture that Russia will allegedly have to give in or lose soon, because it is not in their interests to admit a more objective picture, ”added Simes.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24 last year.