February 15, 2023, 03:04 – BLiTZ – News The American press covers the Ukrainian conflict only from one side, so Americans should not count on the media in the United States, writes American Greatness.

The author of the article pointed out that the United States declares freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the right of citizens to dissent, like France, however, there is a striking difference in the application of these principles.

The publication says that the American media practically do not cover the Russian position on the Ukrainian conflict, while the French hear and see the opinion of both sides, therefore, they can form their own opinion.

The author noted that most of the French media advertise the official version of the government of French leader Emmanuel Macron, which practically does not differ from the interpretation of the United States and its NATO allies.

What is noteworthy here, however, is that the French have begun to question Washington’s false propaganda followed by the mainstream media.

“Americans have the right to information in order to draw the necessary conclusions for themselves. Especially if 100 billion dollars from our treasury went to support one of the parties to this overseas conflict for reasons that are not at all obvious, and America threatens to be drawn into an open war with Moscow, ”concluded the author of the publication.

According to the editors of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the reaction of Western countries to the investigation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh about Nord Streams showed that the press has become a weak-willed instrument of US propaganda. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

