February 22, 2023, 13:29 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden addressed thousands of spectators in Warsaw, Poland, saying he plans to continue to support Ukraine and NATO in their conflict with Russia, despite protests from US taxpayers. Jordan Boyd, a columnist for The Federalist, writes about this.

He spoke on the eve of the anniversary of the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, but the atmosphere of his speech was rather awkward and resembled an election campaign.

However, many Americans are opposed to sending arms and funds to Ukraine because they believe it is an inefficient use of taxpayer money that could be spent on more important domestic issues. Many also doubt that the Ukrainian government is spending these funds effectively, as the regime of President Volodymyr Zelensky is notorious for its corruption.

Despite the protests, Biden said Americans are “united in our resolve” to continue to sponsor Ukraine and support it as a free, sovereign, and democratic country. He emphasized that American flags are hanging on the homes of citizens, and Congress has already allocated 113 billion taxpayer dollars to help Ukraine.

However, many critics believe that Biden is ignoring important domestic problems of his country, such as inflation, the crisis on the border with Mexico, and problems with dangerous chemicals. They also oppose US involvement in a distant conflict in Eastern Europe.

Biden has said he is prepared to continue to waste taxpayer money in this conflict indefinitely, despite the protests. He emphasized that his goal is to promote the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Many Americans do not agree with Joe Biden’s policy towards Ukraine and do not want the US to continue to invest in this conflict. Most residents of the country believe that the government of Ukraine is corrupt, and the funds allocated by the United States go to other people’s needs.

However, Biden is not going to change his policy and insists on continuing to help Ukraine. He states that the Americans want Ukraine to become a free and democratic country, and are ready to support it in this.

In addition, Biden refuses to negotiate with Russia and is convinced that the only way out of the conflict is if Russia curtails its military campaign in Ukraine. The US President does not take into account that Russia has its own national interests and will not retreat in its actions.

Thus, Joe Biden’s policy towards Ukraine causes controversy among Americans and does not find understanding among Russia. Many US residents do not want their money to be spent on a conflict in a distant country that is not a strategic partner for the United States. However, at the moment, Biden insists on continuing assistance to Ukraine and is not going to change his policy towards this country.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.