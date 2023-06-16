America’s dangerous Predator drone may come to India, deal sealed! Know what is the specialty of this ‘Hunter-Killer’

A big defense deal can be sealed between America and India. Before PM Modi’s visit to America, the way for America’s Predator drone to come to India is almost cleared. Let us tell you, India was showing interest in buying American drones for a long time, but the deal was not being discussed. It is being told that this deal of about three billion US dollars is expected to be announced in Washington next week after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. If the Predator drone comes near India, then its strength will increase manifold.

Predator deal sealed!The deal was approved after about two weeks of protracted talks with US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin’s Singh. Sources said that during PM Modi’s visit to Washington, an agreement is also expected to be signed for the manufacture of GE-414 fighter aircraft engine. Significantly, India is working seriously on giving more power to its indigenously developed fighter jets. Tell me. The MQ-9B drone is a variant of the MQ-9 Reaper. It was through this that the US killed Al Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul in July last year.

Predator drone is extremely deadlyAmerica’s Predator drone is a very dangerous weapon. It is made by the American defense company General Atomic. This drone attacks the enemies and its target very precisely. Its biggest feature is also that it does not allow the enemies to even get a clue of its attack along with accurate attack. Such a missile is fitted in it so that even the smallest target can be hit. With this drone, monitoring in high altitude areas can also be done very comfortably.

PM Modi will go to America on June 22Significantly, PM Modi is going on an official visit to America in the last week of this month. American President Joe Biden will host PM Modi in the US. With this visit of PM Modi, the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened, as well as many agreements between the two countries will also be sealed. Ahead of next month’s India-US summit, US President Joe Biden lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him an influential leader in the Indo-Pacific. Also appreciated him for his popularity in America.