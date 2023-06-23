America’s first lady laid Dastarkhwan, 400 guests dined with Modi

Washington, 23 June (Hindustan). US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are leaving no stone unturned to honor India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A state dinner was organized in honor of the Indian Prime Minister at the White House, the residence of the US President. In this, America’s first lady Jill Biden laid Dastarkhwan and 400 distinguished guests dined with Modi. These included veterans like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is currently on a tour of America. On the second day of the US tour, he addressed a joint session of the US Parliament in Washington. Modi then reached the White House for a state dinner, where President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden welcomed the Indian Prime Minister. In this dinner, 400 people from all over the world dined with Modi. From industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani to Mahindra Company Chairman Anand Mahindra, Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella, Indian-American business executive Indira Nooyi and Apple CEO Tim Cook also wore white. Attended the state dinner of the House.

The dinner was also attended by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Flextronics CEO Revathi Advaithi, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Indian-Americans Rajakrishna Murthy attended the dinner along with representative Ro Khanna and his wife Rita Khanna.

The guest list included Raunak Desai and Bansari Desai, Huma Abedin and Heeba Abedin, Reem Acra and Dr. Nicholas Tagle, Mala Adiga (Deputy Assistant to the President and First Lady and Charles Biro’s Director of Policy and Projects), Salman Ahmed (Director Policy Planning Staff), Kiran Ahuja (US Office of Personnel Management), Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with his wife Charlene Austin, Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria, Dr. Bharat Barai and Panna Barai, Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein, Joshua Bell, Assistant to the President, and Anthony Bernal, Senior Advisor to the First Lady, were also named.

Jill Biden prepared the menu

The menu at the state dinner included Marinated Millet, Grilled Corn Kernel Salad, Compressed Watermelon and Tangy Avocado Sauce. The main course included Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Creamy Saffron Infused Risotto. Also included are Sumac Roasted Sea-Bass, Lemon Yogurt Sauce, Crisped Millet Cake and Summer Squash. The most important thing is that America’s First Lady Jill Biden prepared the menu together with guest chef Nina Curtis and other White House chefs.