Amit Shah approves release of Rs 6,194 crore to 19 states under SDRF, relief in monsoon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today approved the release of Rs 6,194.40 crore to 19 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The release of funds will help the states to take relief measures during the current monsoon season

These 19 states will get benefit

In this amount, four states Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh will be given Rs 1,209.60 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). And Rs 4,984.80 crore will be given to 15 states Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura for the year 2023-24.

