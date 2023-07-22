amit shah chhattisgarh visit make strategy to win assembly elections 2023 third visit in a month prt

What are the issues BJP is raising in ChhattisgarhTo win the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, BJP is campaigning loudly in the state. Veteran leaders of the party are continuously visiting the state. During this, BJP is also engaged in besieging the Congress government. The issues that the BJP is raising in its rallies and meetings, the party can make those issues its election issues as well. In his last phase, Amit Shah had accused the state government of doing many scams. Shah had said that the Bhupesh Baghel government of the state has done many other scams including liquor scam, coal transport scam, scam in Garib Anna Yojana, scam of Public Service Commission. The BJP leader has also assured people of action against these allegations. That is, BJP is planning to surround the Congress government of the state on this issue.