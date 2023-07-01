Amit Shah-CM Yogi Adityanath to be Anupriya Patel’s guest on Sonelal’s birth anniversary, Pallavi faction attacked

Lucknow: Political mercury is expected to remain hot on July 2, the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel. Both his daughters, Union Minister Anupriya Patel and MLA Pallavi Patel have been claiming Sonelal Patel’s political legacy. Both sides have been accusing each other of deviating from Sonelal Patel’s social thinking.

Both the factions of Apna Dal have come face to face to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel. Prominent leaders and sisters of both the parties, Anupriya Patel and Pallavi Patel, are trying to make them feel political power by inviting veteran leaders like Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav in their respective programs. Along with this, his effort is to present himself as the biggest leader in front of the Kurmi voters.

For this, full support of government and political relations is also being taken. Union Minister and Apna Dal S leader Anupriya Patel has tried to show her strength by inviting Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest in the program. In this program, the leaders of many parties including BJP, Nishad Party included in NDA are being talked about. The program has been organized at the Indira Gandhi Foundation in the capital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary and President of Nishad Party Sanjay Nishad will also attend. Apart from this, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, RPI leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan have also been invited.

With the presence of these big leaders, Apna Dal S leader Anupriya Patel is ready to show her strength. At the same time, before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP is also trying to give this message that its alliance is strong and it is standing firmly with the allies. Amit Shah himself will try to give a big message to the voters and settle the political equation by participating in the program of the ally.

Regarding this, Apna Dal S President Ashish Patel says that NDA is unbreakable and is moving forward. He claimed that for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government will be formed with absolute majority.

On the other hand, Apna Dal cameraman leader and MLA Pallavi Patel had also sought permission to organize a program at the Indira Gandhi Foundation. Although the administration has not given permission to Pallavi Patel. Party leaders have expressed their displeasure about this.

Party General Secretary Pankaj Niranjan said that if we are not allowed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel in the government building, then we will organize the program on the road. He said that the purpose of this program of ours is to raise voice for the rights of backward classes by discussing the issue of caste wise census. Although now Pallavi Patel has not clarified the situation regarding where the program will be held officially. In such a situation, doubt remains on the participation of SP President Akhilesh Yadav and other guests in the program.

