Amit Shah gave credit to Prime Minister Modi for improving the situation in Kashmir

Jammu, 23rd June (Hindustan Times). Addressing a public meeting in Bhagwati Nagar, Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Jammu on his two-day visit, said that the credit for improving the situation in Kashmir goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now a new Jammu and Kashmir is being formed under his leadership. The Prime Minister has re-established Panchayati Raj in Jammu and Kashmir, the people of the entire Jammu and Kashmir are getting its benefits. He said that before this there was rule of three families in Jammu and Kashmir.

Targeting Abdullah, Mufti and Gandhi family, he said that from 1947 to 2014, 42,000 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir for which the policies of these families have been responsible. He said that now Jammu and Kashmir has completely changed and the recent successful holding of G-20 in Srinagar is the result of this. The conference was a resounding success and all the participants have returned to their respective countries with a new message. Jammu and Kashmir will also get to see its benefits in the coming days. Each foreign dignitary has returned to their respective countries with a message of peace and a transformed Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He credited LG Manoj Sinha for the successful conduct of the G-20 summit in Srinagar.

The Home Minister said that gone are the days when three families used to rule and ruin Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Dr. Mukherjee was arrested illegally in 1953 for entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit. He said that if J&K was an integral part of India, then why should anyone need a permit to enter his own country. He alleged that he was put in jail by the then government and later killed in a conspiracy, but his sacrifice has not gone in vain and his dream has been fulfilled by the Modi government. Shah said that today Mukherjee’s soul will rest in peace as his dream of Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Pradhan has been fulfilled.

The Home Minister said that Dr. Mukherjee was the first person to oppose the inclusion of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution. Shah said that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a big step and, fulfilling the vision of Dr. Mukherjee, removed Article 370 forever and the result of that is that today peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir. And Jammu and Kashmir has turned into a new Jammu and Kashmir.

<

p style=”text-align: justify;”>He said that today the whole of India is celebrating nine years of PM Modi’s rule. Modi’s governance is an open book. It is not like the UPA which had a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Shah said there was not a single allegation of corruption against Modi during his nine-year rule. He said that Jammu is scaling new heights of development and projects worth crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the city today. Along with this BJP has tightened its grip on terrorism and terrorism is on its death bed and very soon its name will be erased.

The Home Minister said that 60,327 terrorist incidents took place during the ten years of UPA rule. There have been 70 percent less terrorist incidents in the nine years of NDA rule. In the 47 months following the abrogation of Article 370, there were only 32 calls for hartal, while stone pelting dropped by 90 per cent. He said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have taken laptops and books in place of stones. Shah said that for the first time in 2022, 1.88 crore tourists would come to Jammu and Kashmir. Seeking the people of Jammu to support Modi for the 2024 parliamentary elections, he said that there is no comparison between Rahul baba and Modi ji. He said that we will win more than 300 seats in 2024 elections.

After offering prayers at the Tirupati temple in Jammu, Shah reached the Kashmir Valley later in the afternoon and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Raj Bhavan Auditorium in Srinagar at 4:30 pm. At 5:30 pm SKICC attended the Vitasta Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture in Srinagar, while on June 24 at 10:30 am he will lay the foundation stone of the Sacrifice Pillar at Pratap Park Srinagar.

In view of the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah, a high alert has been sounded in the city. Around 3,000 security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the entire city. These include police, CRPF and other security agencies including CISF.