Amit Shah In Bihar: Amit Shah will ride in a bullet proof car, 800 jawans have been deployed in Lakhisarai

Amit Shah In Lakhisarai Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to visit Bihar once again. On June 29 i.e. Thursday, Amit Shah will reach Patna by a special army aircraft at 1.20 am. From where Amit Shah will leave for Lakhisarai via BSF helicopter. After offering prayers at the Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai, Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the local Gandhi Maidan. Strict security arrangements have been made regarding the arrival of the Home Minister.

Deployment of more than 800 security forces

Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Lakhisarai after two o’clock. Where the security personnel will prepare armor for them under the Z Plus category security system. CRPF, Bihar Police, Delhi Police and other security agencies have already been directed to ensure impenetrable security. Strong security arrangements have been made on the arrival of the Home Minister. It has been told that more than 800 security forces have been deployed in the district for the security of the Home Minister. SP Pankaj Kumar told that around 300 security forces will be deployed in Lakhisarai and around 500 in the outer district.

tight security arrangements

Four companies of SSB, STF and BMP 9 from Munger, Jamui and Sheikhpura have been deployed for the security arrangements of the Home Minister. SP Pankaj Kumar said that if the need arises, CRPF jawans will also be fielded. Magistrates have been deputed at every square in the city.

Deployment of soldiers on high-rise buildings

On the other hand, the SP told that in view of the security of the Home Minister, jawans will be deployed on high-rise buildings. The entry of vehicles on the main roads of the city will be closed. While there will be no prohibition for common people to walk.

Amit Shah will worship in Lakhisarai’s Ashok Dham, know the recognition and specialty of that temple in Bihar…

headed by DM

Security Commandant Sumant Kumar Jha, who came from Delhi regarding the programme, has also held a meeting with the office bearers of all the departments of the district administration. Addressing the meeting chaired by DM Amarendra Kumar, the Commandant said that the Z Plus and SO productive security arrangements should try to give the maximum output of their service life under the protection of the Union Home Minister.

Security according to the ideology of the local people

Along with keeping the carcade system perfect and issuing passes to the local officials, instructions have also been given to ensure that the dress is not used in a wrong way. Security arrangements have been made focusing on the ideology etc. of the local people.

Amit Shah will ride in a bullet proof car amidst the carcade

Along with issuing passes to the local officials, emphasis has been laid on appointing flamboyant local officials so that the dress does not get misused. Apart from this, emergency control room, safe house, ambulance, necessary equipment, high-level arrangements for medicines have been made. Amit Shah will be riding in a bullet proof car amidst the carcade.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan