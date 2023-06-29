Amit Shah in Bihar: Poster war begins on Amit Shah’s Bihar tour, ‘Why is Manipur burning?

Amit Shah in Bihar: Union Home Minister has reached Patna today on his one-day Bihar tour. He is going by road to address the public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Lakhisarai. Meanwhile, once again the poster war has started in Bihar. Posters for Amit Shah have been put up at the Income Tax Square near the BJP office. It is written that Amit Shah ji is welcome on the land of peace and brotherhood. Bihar is asking a direct question. Why is Manipur burning Home Minister? Whereas, the second question was asked that why did the Home Minister save Brij Bhushan, who played with the honor and dignity of women wrestlers?

Questions were also asked about ED and CBI

Among the posters put up in Patna, another poster has also been put up directly attacking the BJP through the Union Home Minister. It has been written in this poster that with the help of ED and CBI.. till when the Home Minister will do politics. Regarding the arrival of Amit Shah, let us tell you that already the politics of Bihar is very hot. JDU National President Lalan Singh had also asked 12 sharp questions to the Home Minister before his arrival in Bihar. In this, questions related to One Nation One Tariff, giving special status to Bihar, doubling the income of farmers, etc. have been asked.

Amit Shah in Bihar: In preparation for Amit Shah, a grand stage was built in Lakhisarai, supporters started arriving since morning, see photo

Shah’s rally at Lalan Singh’s house

Please tell that Lakhisarai is the hometown of Lalan Singh. In such a situation, Amit Shah’s rally has special significance in itself. This is his 5th visit to Bihar in the last 10 months. Please inform that no party, activist or organization has been named in these three posters. The great thing is that the Patna administration has not even removed these posters.

