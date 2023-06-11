Amit Shah lobbied for a Tamil to be the prime minister in future, set a target for 2024

Union Home Minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah Currently on Tamil Nadu tour. Where he lobbied for a Tamil to be made the Prime Minister in future. Shah made this comment during a closed-door meeting with state party officials during his tour.

Amit Shah sets target of winning 20 seats from Tamil Nadu in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

According to sources, Amit Shah said that such an opportunity has been missed twice in the past. It is also being said that Shah allegedly blamed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for this. Shah also called upon the BJP office-bearers to work towards winning more than 20 seats from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and strengthen booth committees for the purpose.

Amit Shah addressed public meeting in Vellore

home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting at Vellore. During this, he attacked the previous government and said, DMK-UPA remained in government for 10 years, earlier also remained in power for 8 years but Tamil Nadu children were not allowed to write papers in Tamil in CAPF, NEET and other examinations. . Now the examinations of All India Services, NEET, CAPF are also taken in Tamil language.

Shah praised PM Modi

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the Modi government has done the work of increasing India’s respect in the world. Just inaugurated the new Parliament House and established Sengol of the Chola Kingdom of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament House.

