Amit Shah met the families of the martyred soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Police and handed over the appointment letters

Srinagar, 24 June (Hindustan). On the second day of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the martyred soldiers of the state police and handed over the appointment letters. After this, Home Minister Shah left for Delhi.

In his tweet, the Home Minister said that the innumerable soldiers of J&K Police, who sacrificed their lives for the safety of innocent citizens while fighting terrorists, is a testimony to how committed Kashmir and its people are to peace. . Met the families of such martyrs in Srinagar today and handed over the appointment letters on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir government to the families of the martyrs.

Earlier, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Sacrifice Pillar in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials at Pratap Park adjacent to the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar. After this, he also met senior leader Dr. Karan Singh and inaugurated the Martyr’s Gallery at the Police Golf Course.

The Home Minister tweeted that Jammu and Kashmir has been the land of indomitable courage and bravery of the country’s bravehearts. In order to make the valor of such heroes Chiranjeevi, the foundation stone of the Sacrifice Pillar was laid at Pratap Park in Srinagar today. This pillar will inspire patriotism among the youth by immortalizing the memory of the martyrs.