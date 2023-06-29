Amit Shah Rally: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Bihar, BJP leaders gave a grand welcome, see photos

Samrat Chowdhary with Amit Shah

BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary welcomed the Union Minister.

Arrival of Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Bihar. As soon as he reached here, the BJP leaders gave him a grand welcome.

Lakhisarai

There is great enthusiasm among the people in Lakhisarai. According to the information, Amit Shah’s arrival program has been delayed due to rain. The minister will not offer prayers at the Ashok Dham temple and will go straight towards the general meeting.

Samrat Chaudhary welcomed

BJP state president welcomed the minister with folded hands.

empty road

Due to the arrival of Amit Shah, the main road leading from Ashok Dham to the meeting place was evacuated.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed Amit Shah.