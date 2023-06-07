Amit Shah reviews progress of computerization of Registrar of Central Cooperative Societies

New Delhi, 07 June (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of computerization of the office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) in New Delhi. Secretary, Under Secretary and several other senior officers of the Ministry of Cooperation participated in the review meeting.

The Ministry of Cooperatives, formed in July 2021 in the direction of realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Prosperity from Cooperatives’, has so far taken several steps to promote Ease of Doing Business in the cooperative sector. Under these steps computerization of the office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) is being done towards creating a digital ecosystem to facilitate all the activities of Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) including registration of new societies. Used to be. The office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies also looks after the process of enforcement of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. Under computerization, a software and portal are being developed, which are targeted to be launched by June 26, 2023.

During the review meeting, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah directed that youth should also be involved in better use and analysis of this portal through competitions by the CRCS office. Computerization will go a long way in streamlining the process of registration of new MSCS and functioning of existing MSCS.

The main objectives of computerization are as follows:

Completely paperless application and its processing, automatic compliance of Multi State Co-operative Societies Act (MSCS Act) and rules through software, enhancing ease of doing business, digital communication, transparency in processing, and, better analytics and MIS

Computerization work has been started and the version of the software – based on the existing MSCS Act and Rules. Version II of the project will incorporate the proposed amendments to the MSCS Act and Rules and improve upon the initial version by eliminating deficiencies based on user feedback.

The modules included in the new portal are as follows-

Registration, Amendment of Bylaws, Filing of Annual Return, Appeal, Audit, Inspection, Inquiry, Arbitration,

Winding-up and Liquidation

The software being developed will help in processing of applications/service requests in a time bound manner through electronic workflow in the CRCS office. It will have provisions for OTP based user registration electronically, verification checks for compliance with the MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through video conferencing, issue of registration certificates and other communications.