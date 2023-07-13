Amit Shah said in G20 conference, terrorists are using dark net to hide their identity

In the two-day G-20 conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over terrorists using the dark net to hide their identities and spread radical content and sought solutions by understanding the pattern of these activities. The minister also warned of the threat of cyber attack, which he said is looming over all the major economies of the world and many countries of the world have become its victims. To create a robust and efficient operational system, Shah said, terrorists are using the dark net to hide their identity and spread radical content, and we need to understand the patterns of these activities on the dark net and find solutions. . The Home Minister also pointed out the need to think coherently to curb the use of various virtual assets.

The Metaverse, once a science fiction idea, has now entered the real world

Speaking at the G20 conference on crime and security in the era of non-fungible tokens, artificial intelligence and the metaverse, Shah further said, the metaverse, which was once a science fiction idea, has now entered the real world. He said that the metaverse could create new opportunities for terrorist organizations mainly for propaganda, recruitment and training. Amit Shah said, this will make it easier for terrorist organizations to pick and target vulnerable people and prepare material according to their weaknesses. The metaverse also creates opportunities for true imitation of a user’s identity, known as deep-fakes, Shah added. By using better biometric information about individuals, criminals will be able to impersonate users and steal their identities.

Disruption in online network even for 10 minutes is fatal

The minister also pointed out that incidents ranging from ransomware attacks, sale of critical personal data, online harassment and child abuse to fake news and misinformation campaigns with toolkits are being carried out by cyber criminals. At the same time, Shah said, there is also a growing trend to strategically target critical information and financial systems. Shah told that such activities are a matter of national concern, because their activities have a direct impact on national security, law and order and economy. If such crimes and criminals are to be stopped, then we have to rise above and think as well as act. Shah said, the target in the digital war is not our physical resources, but our ability to act online. Interruption of online network even for 10 minutes can be fatal.

It is necessary that citizens have faith in digital platforms

Amit Shah said, noting that today all the governments of the world are promoting digital means in governance and public welfare, Shah said that in this direction it is necessary that citizens have faith in digital platforms. Insecurity in the digital sphere also raises questions about the legitimacy and sovereignty of the nation-state, Shah advised, adding that our internet vision should neither be one of excessive freedom threatening the existence of our nations, nor of separatist structures. Should be of.

The world may suffer a loss of about $ 5.2 trillion

On the threat of cyber attack hovering over all the major economies of the world, Shah cited the World Bank’s estimate that during the year 2019-2023, cyber attacks could cause a loss of about $ 5.2 trillion to the world. He also added that the use of cryptocurrency by malicious threat actors makes its detection and prevention more complex.

Establishment of Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center

The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has taken steps towards ensuring cyber security by outlining a uniform cyber strategy, real-time reporting of cyber crimes, capacity building of LEAs, designing analytical tools and setting up a national network of forensic laboratories. Worked in Cleanliness, and spreading cyber awareness to every citizen. Shah said, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System has been implemented in all police stations of the country. He also said that the Government of India has set up the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center to ensure a comprehensive response against cybercrime.