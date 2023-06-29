Amit Shah targeted the opposition unity, said – the people of Bihar will punish the corrupt people gathered in Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday strongly attacked the opposition uniting from the soil of Bihar. In a public meeting organized at Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan in Munger Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the 20 parties gathered in Patna were the ones who had done scams and corruption since 2014. But, Bihar has been the land of raising voice against corruption and will give a befitting reply to those who do corruption in the elections from 2004 to 2014. The work of punishing the people sitting with the corrupt has to be done first by the people of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Taking the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said that with what face will Lalu, who has been punished for corruption and the Congress, go to the public to ask for votes.

People will get rid of jungle raj

In his twenty-minute speech, the Union Home Minister said that efforts are being made to launch Rahul Baba continuously for 20 years. Re-launching was also attempted in Patna, which failed. In 2024, the people of Bihar have to decide whether they want Rahul Baba who failed in the launch or Narendra Modi. Surely the people of Bihar will give Narendra Modi all the seats in Bihar to get rid of Jungle Raj.

How will you trust those who give up principles for power

Amit Shah said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is sitting with scamsters Lalu, Congress and Kejriwal. Can anyone trust a man who leaves principles for power? Giving details of the achievements of the central government in the last nine years, Amit Shah said that he asked Nitish Kumar to account for his work.

Shah enumerates the works of 9 years of Modi government

Amit Shah said that the nine years of the Modi government have been providing security, infrastructure, trust, development and welfare to the poor. The central government has sent 18 thousand crore rupees directly to the accounts of 86 lakh farmers of Bihar. Tap water has been supplied to 1.60 crore houses. Made free arrangements for treatment up to five lakhs to 75 lakh beneficiaries. Toilets have been built in the homes of 1.30 crore mothers, the work of giving free food grains to 80 crore people is being done for two and a half years. He said that in the government of Narendra Modi itself, the work of giving three lakh crores for engineering college, medical college, roadways in Munger, 28 thousand 500 crores for Bihar Jharkhand Expressway and 34 hundred crores for NH projects has been done.

Narendra Modi brought glory to India in the world, said Amit Shah – people of the country are being respected abroad

Pledged to win all the seats in Bihar

The Union Home Minister resolved to win all the seats of BJP in Bihar to the crowd gathered at the ground despite heavy rains. On the occasion, many preferred leaders including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, MP Sushil Kumar Modi, State President Samrat Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha kept their views. After the program, the Union Home Minister duly worshiped Baba Bholenath at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai and then held a meeting with local leaders and workers.

Sumit Kumar’s report from Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5092s4zuik)