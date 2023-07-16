Amit Shah to preside over regional conference on “Drugs smuggling and national security” tomorrow

New Delhi, 16 July (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will preside over the Regional Conference on “Drugs Smuggling and National Security” in New Delhi on Monday.

According to the Union Home Ministry, during the conference, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the leadership of Amit Shah, in coordination with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of all states, seized 01 lakh 44 thousand kg worth about Rs 2,416 crore in different parts of the country. More narcotics will be destroyed. Of the narcotics to be destroyed, 6590 kg will be destroyed by NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore and 356 kg by Jammu. Along with this, 1,486 kg in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh have been seized by law enforcement agencies of various states. A total of 1,44,122 kg of narcotics will be destroyed, including 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs to create a drug free India. From June 1, 2022 to July 15, all regional units of NCB and the ANTFs of the states together have succeeded in destroying about 8,76,554 kg of seized drugs, which is more than 11 times the target. The value of these destroyed narcotics is approximately Rs 9,580 crore.

With the destruction taking place on Monday, July 17, the amount of narcotics destroyed in a year will be about 10 lakh kg, which is worth about 12 thousand crore rupees. To make Prime Minister Modi’s dream of drug-free India come true, this special destruction campaign will continue actively with the same enthusiasm and readiness.