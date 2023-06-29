Amit Shah will directly target 3 Lok Sabha constituencies including Munger today, will roar from the stage of Lakhisarai in Bihar

Amit Shah In Lakhisarai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Bihar on Thursday. The Home Minister will address the public meeting in Lakhisarai. On completion of 9 years of the Narendra Modi government, BJP leaders are going to the Lok Sabha constituencies and counting the work of the government to the public. In this connection, Amit Shah is reaching Lakhisarai. This is the first major rally of a veteran leader after the recent meeting of opposition parties. On the other hand, Amit Shah is going to directly target the surrounding three Lok Sabha constituencies from the stage of Lakhisarai coming in Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

Home Minister will roar from Lakhisarai’s Gandhi Maidan

Home Minister Amit Shah will shout from Gandhi Maidan of Lakhisarai on Thursday. Lakhisarai comes under Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The present MP of Munger is Lalan Singh, National President of JDU. Who along with BJP had won from here on JDU ticket on behalf of NDA. BJP has now separated from JDU. In such a situation, it will be the endeavor of BJP to capture maximum seats of JDU by winning.

Home Minister will directly target three Lok Sabha constituencies

Amit Shah’s rally being held in Lakhisarai has many meanings. Actually, from the stage here, the Home Minister will directly target the three Lok Sabha constituencies. Munger, Jamui and Sheikhpura Lok Sabha constituencies can be more affected by this rally. Workers and common people are also gathering from these areas to participate in this rally. Lakhisarai, Suryagadha and Mokama of Munger Lok Sabha constituency, Sikandra and Jamui under Jamui Lok Sabha constituency and Begusarai and Matiani areas under Sheikhpura Lok Sabha constituency can be directly affected by this rally in Lakhisarai.

Political upheaval in Bihar

It is noteworthy that the paths of BJP and JDU have now diverged. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, both the parties had entered the fray together. NDA had captured 39 seats out of 40. Now the political equation has changed in Bihar and JDU and BJP have become opponents of each other. While Nitish Kumar has started uniting the opposition parties, the BJP has still stepped up its preparations. Amit Shah is continuously visiting Bihar.

