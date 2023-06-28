Amit Shah will give a strong message to the opposition parties from Lakhisarai today, police administration alert regarding the arrival of Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Bihar on Thursday, just six days after the meeting of opposition parties in Patna. He will address the public meeting in Lakhisarai. The Union Home Minister will also give a strong message to the opposition parties of Bihar and the country from here. BJP leaders and workers are very excited by his visit. The Union Home Minister will reach Patna at 1.20 am. From here he will reach Lakhisarai by helicopter. His helicopter will land next to the Ashok Dham temple. For this a helipad has been made there.

Will worship in Ashokdham temple

Amit Shah will offer prayers at the Ashokdham temple before the public meeting at Gandhi Maidan. His address will start at three o’clock. After addressing the public meeting, Shah will hold a meeting with the party’s core committee regarding the Lok Sabha elections. After this he will reach Patna and leave for Delhi from Patna. Before this, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, state president Samrat Chaudhary and other leaders will welcome him at the airport on his arrival in Patna.

Police Administration Alert

Along with the police officers in Lakhisarai, the intelligence department is also seen in full alert mode regarding the arrival of the Home Minister. Along with the city’s famous Ashok Dham, the program will start at Gandhi Maidan located in the Collectorate Complex from 2 pm. Regarding the program of the Union Home Minister, the police administration has started investigation every step of the way. Along with the local police, SSB personnel are also conducting flag marches at various places. All the local programs regarding the arrival of the Home Minister are being organized from the state level of the party. According to the instructions of the party, the district administration is also preparing for the programme.

Intelligence department team has also reached Lakhisarai

Regarding the arrival of the Home Minister, the people of the Intelligence Department are taking stock of the security in plain clothes. Along with the security team of Delhi, the team of the Central Intelligence Department has reached Lakhisarai on Tuesday night itself. Along with the Home Minister, the Union Minister and state level leaders are being mobilized. There should be no lapse in the security system regarding this, a strict vigil is being kept on it.

The program can be of two hours

It is being told that the possibility of organizing the program of the Home Minister in two hours or less is being expressed. Criminal and Naxal activities are also being monitored through CCTV regarding security arrangements. Notice is being taken from the control room on all kinds of activities in the city. In connection with the program to be held on Thursday, along with the magistrates, the police force has also been deployed at various places. ASP Roshan Kumar told that there are strong arrangements regarding the security system. A flag march was also taken out in the city regarding security. Along with this, police patrolling has also been increased.

Clash with BJP leaders over installation and removal of posters

Some people clashed with BJP leaders regarding the installation and removal of posters regarding the arrival of the Home Minister. During the clash, tension started to arise between the two sides. ASP Roshan Kumar and Kavaiya police station chief Vaibhav Kumar reached near Jamui Mod even before the fight took place and pacified both the sides. District President of BJP’s OBC cell Vikas Kumar said that satire was written on the poster of Minister Giriraj Singh along with his picture. On opposing this, some people started fighting with him. Meanwhile, when the police officer arrived, they all ran away. The police station chief told that a case will be registered after identifying anti-social elements in the matter.

Amit Shah will respond to opposition unity in Lalan Singh’s area, JP Nadda will remind socialists about emergency

Commissioner and DIG reviewed the preparation of Home Minister’s program

Regarding the program of Home Minister Amit Shah, Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh and DIG Sanjay Kumar reached Lakhisarai and discussed with the administrative officials as well as the party leaders regarding the preparations for the programme. Taking information related to the security arrangements in the helipad and temple premises in Ashok Dham, reached Gandhi Maidan near the District Collectorate and took information related to security. Instructing to use the road towards Gandhi Maidan made from the side of the bypass to be used in emergency, the party emphasized the need to present the marked place before the administration soon for the arrangement of parking.

Trial done by landing the helicopter

Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ashok Dham via helicopter at 2 pm on Thursday. For this, a helipad has been constructed on the vacant land in the north direction next to the Ashok Dham temple complex. A helicopter of the Border Security Force was called from Patna and landed at 5 pm on Wednesday. The helicopter was successfully landed and trialled under the supervision of the SDO. In this regard, SDO Nishant Raj told that the trial was completely successful. Let us tell you that Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ashok Dham via helicopter, from where after offering prayers, bypass the road and reach Gandhi Maidan, the venue of the meeting. Almost all the preparations have been completed for this.

