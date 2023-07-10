Amit Shah will inaugurate Mega Conclave on July 14, primary agricultural credit societies will get strength

Amit Shah Mega Conclave Inauguration: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to inaugurate a one-day mega conclave on the issue of strengthening PACS through FPOs on July 14 in the capital Delhi. The purpose of this conclave is to discuss ways to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies through Farmer Producer Organisations. According to the information revealed, FPO members from all over the country will participate in this conclave along with the experts of the field. This mega conclave is being organized by the National Cooperative Development Corporation with the help of the Union Ministry of Cooperatives.

What is the purpose of the conference



Giving information, the Ministry of Cooperation said that the objective of the conference is to discuss ways to strengthen PACS through FPOs, the conference will see the participation of experts in the field as well as members of FPOs from across the country. Being collective organizations formed by farmers that enable them to pool resources and increase their bargaining power, FPOs are one of the major vehicles of agricultural transformation. With the efforts of Union Home Minister and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah to realize PM Modi’s vision of prosperity through cooperation, recently it has been decided to form 1,100 new FPOs in the cooperative sector.

Under the FPO scheme, financial assistance of Rs 33 lakh is provided to each FPO.

In a significant initiative by the Ministry of Cooperatives, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has recently launched 1,100 FPOs in the cooperative sector for small and marginal farmers through strengthening PACS under the scheme to promote and provide comprehensive support to the cooperative sector. Additional blocks have been allotted to NCDC for construction and promotion. For information, let us tell you that under the FPO scheme, financial assistance of Rs 33 lakh is provided to each FPO. Not only this, financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh per FPO is provided to Cluster-Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) for promoting and handling FPOs.

How FPO helps



If you do not know, then let us tell you that FPO is being seen as playing a very important role in making agriculture sustainable, promoting livelihood and improving the overall quality of life of people dependent on agriculture. They help small and marginal farmers/producers to get better prices, reduce transportation costs and increase overall productivity. The government is focusing on the integration of PACS in the FPO scheme to enable farmers to expand their business range of activities such as supply of production inputs.