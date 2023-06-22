Amit Shah will reach Jammu on Friday on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, 22 June (Hindustan). Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on June 23 on his two-day visit to lay the foundation stone of various development projects and take stock of the security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Yatra. Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day tour will begin with paying homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu city.

The Home Minister will directly go to the BJP headquarters at 11.15 a.m. on the martyrdom day of Syama Prasad Mookerjee on June 23. After staying here for some time, he will leave to address the rally in Bhagwati Nagar of the city. The Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Samba along with some other development projects through virtual medium from Bhagwati Nagar.

During this, the Home Minister will also hand over golden cards to some people. After the rally at one o’clock in the afternoon, the Home Minister will directly leave for the Raj Bhavan. After staying there for some time, he will leave for Srinagar at around 3 pm. In Srinagar in the evening, he will inaugurate the Vitsata Festival at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center along with laying the foundation stone of some development projects. After this, the Home Minister will take stock of the security arrangements for Shri Baba Amarnath Yatra in a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar. The Home Minister will return to Delhi on June 24 after laying the foundation stone of the Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park in Srinagar.

There will be strict security arrangements in the state during the two-day visit of the Home Minister. With the deployment of additional security personnel in Jammu city, adequate security arrangements have been made for the security of Amit Shah.