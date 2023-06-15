Amit Shah will respond to opposition unity in Lalan Singh’s area, JP Nadda will remind socialists about emergency

After the grand meeting of the opposition to be held in Bihar on June 23, within a week, two big leaders of BJP will visit Bihar. BJP national president JP Nadda will remind socialists from Jhanjharpur on June 24, a day before the anniversary of Emergency. On the other hand, on June 29, former National President and Home Minister of the country Amit Shah will challenge JDU’s National President Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh in his constituency Munger Lok Sabha constituency Lakhisarai. After the consent of the party at the national level, the state BJP’s preparations for these tours have intensified. The search for a place for these public meetings has started.

BJP candidates won these seats in 2014 elections

At present JDU’s Rampreet Mandal and Rajeev Ranjan Singh are MPs from Jhanjharpur and Munger parliamentary constituencies respectively. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Virendra Chaudhary from Jhanjharpur and BJP’s ally LJP’s Veena Devi from Munger won, but in 2019 both the seats went to JDU’s account under the agreement in NDA. In view of the new equation of the Grand Alliance, the BJP is making all out efforts to win these two seats left in 2019.

Union ministers roaming under Sampark se support program

On the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the visits of Union Ministers and MPs are already going on in various districts of the state under the mass contact campaign being run by the BJP. On Thursday, Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti participated in the United Front Conference of West Champaran Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlaut participated in Sampark Sampark program in Sasaram Lok Sabha. Along with this, former minister Shahnawaz Hussain participated in contact programs organized in Sitamarhi and former state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal in Hajipur. This program will continue till June 30.

