Amit Shah will soon visit violence-hit Manipur, talks will be held to establish peace

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has announced to visit the violence-hit state of Manipur in the Northeast on Thursday. Earlier, he appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony. Along with this, he has also promised the people of Manipur that justice will be given to people from all sections of the society. Union minister Amit Shah, while laying the foundation stone of the 10th national campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to be set up in Changsari area of ​​Kamrup district, said he would visit the northeastern state to help resolve the dispute.

Amit Shah will be in Manipur for three days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he will soon go to Manipur and stay there for three days, but before that both the factions should remove mistrust and suspicion and ensure that peace is restored in the state. He said that the Center will ensure that the family members of the victims of the clashes in the state get justice, but people should hold talks to ensure peace in the state.

One killed, one injured in fresh violence

Union Minister Amit Shah has given this statement regarding Manipur tour at a time when one person was killed and another was injured in fresh violence in violence-hit Manipur. According to media reports, on Thursday, suspected militants opened fire on a group of people displaced by the recent caste violence in Churachandpur. These people were taking shelter in a relief camp at Moirang in Bishnupur.

Violence flares up again in Manipur, two houses set ablaze, three including former MLA arrested

Congress targeted Amit Shah

On the other hand, before the announcement by Amit Shah for Manipur tour, the Congress had targeted his Assam tour. He said that Amit Shah can visit Guwahati, but does not consider it appropriate to visit Manipur which has been burning since 22 days. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Guwahati today, but Manipur which has been burning since 22 days, does not consider it appropriate to go there. Ramesh said that this is the same Union Home Minister who held 16 rallies and 15 roadshows in Karnataka but is unable to spare time for the people of Manipur who are suffering a lot due to the ideology and politics of the so-called double engine government. Is.