Amit Shah will worship in Lakhisarai's Ashok Dham, know the recognition and specialty of that temple in Bihar...

Amit Shah In Lakhisarai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar today on 29th June. Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in Lakhisarai under Munger Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. With the arrival of Home Minister Lakhisarai, he will first reach the famous Ashok Dham temple and offer prayers. Special preparations have been made for the arrival of the Home Minister in Ashok Dham temple. This temple situated at the mouth of three rivers has a special significance. It is also known as Deoghar of Bihar. In the month of Mahashivaratri and Sawan, a crowd of Shiva devotees throngs this temple.

Temple History

Lakhisarai got district status in 1994. Even today it comes in Munger Lok Sabha constituency only. Followers of Sanatan Dharma have special reverence in the Ashokdham temple located in Lakhisarai, surrounded by mountains and forests and situated between streams of rivers. Baba Indradamneshwar Mahadev is worshiped here. It is believed that Mahadev appeared here in the year 1977. This place is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Kiul, Haruhar and Ganga). The secretary of the temple trust says that the temple and abode built on the banks of the river have their own importance. The importance of the temple built between three rivers increases further.

Why was the name Ashok Dham given?

We also tell you why the name of the temple was Ashok Dham. Actually, Baba Ashok Ji Maharaj was the chief witness of the incarnation of Shivling. Today it is known as Ashok Dham after his name. He had told that this place used to be very clean even when the Shivling did not appear here. Let us tell that even today this temple complex remains very clean and the reason for this is considered to be Baba’s majesty. A lot of care is taken for environmental protection in the temple and saplings have been planted at various places, which have taken the form of a big tree today. In summer it provides relief to the people by its shade.

Group of Kanwariyas reaches Ashok Dham

In the month of Sawan, when the Kanwariyas leave for Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar, the Kanwariyas from places like Rohtas, Patna, Champaran and Begusarai in UP, Rajasthan and Bihar visit the Ashok Dham temple while going to Sultanganj and rest under the shade of the trees present here. We do. They grow only after worshiping in the temple. It is a belief that if a wish is asked by worshiping here with a true heart, it gets fulfilled.

Veda School and Museum in Ashok Dham

There is also a Ved Vidyalaya in Ashok Dham where small children recite Vedic mantras. A high-level museum has been built in Ashok Dham with an amount of more than 25 crores, which Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit.

