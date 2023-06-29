Amit Shah’s Lakhisarai rally will be able to watch LIVE here, BJP released links of social media platforms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally is being held in Lakhisarai on Thursday. Just before the arrival of the Home Minister, the weather conditions deteriorated at both Lakhisarai and Patna. Suddenly it started raining heavily and people started facing difficulty in reaching the Gandhi Maidan meeting place in Lakhisarai. After heavy rain for about half an hour, its speed decreased. BJP claims that a large number of people will participate in the rally to listen to Amit Shah. There you can also listen to the Home Minister live. For this, BJP has released the link of its social media platform.

Amit Shah reached Patna from Delhi in a special army aircraft. He left for Lakhisarai via BSF helicopter from Patna. A helipad has been made at Ashok Dham in Lakhisarai where the Home Minister’s helicopter will land. After that he will go to Ashok Dham temple and offer prayers. The Home Minister will also visit the museum in Ashok Dham. After which the Home Minister will leave for the venue of the meeting in a bullet proof car between the carcades. You will be able to watch Home Minister Amit Shah’s program live on BJP’s platform.

Public meeting at Gandhi Maidan

Amit Shah’s program has been kept at Gandhi Maidan in Lakhisarai. On Thursday, a crowd of BJP supporters started gathering at the meeting place. Three big pandals have been made in the ground. The gathering of senior BJP leaders at the meeting place started after 12 o’clock. Due to torrential rains in Patna and Lakhisarai, there was some hindrance in the program of the Home Minister. But after some time, the speed of rain reduced.

