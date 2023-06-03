Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan completes 50 years together, daughter Shweta reveals the secret of their happy married life

Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan 50th Wedding Anniversary: Today is the 50th wedding anniversary of Bollywood’s ‘superhero’ Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Big B and the actress had married on June 3, 1973. Couple power are considered power couples in Bollywood. Both have seen many ups and downs in their married life, but never left each other’s side. Today, on his special day, his daughter Shweta Bachchan has shared an unseen picture congratulating him.

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan completes 50 years together

Shweta Bachchan has posted a throwback picture of her parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram. In the monochromatic picture, Amitabh and Jaya are seen lost in each other’s eyes. The actress is wearing a saree and her head is covered with a pallu. He has also put a bindi. While Big B looked handsome in a printed shirt and pants. Shweta wrote to him, Happy 50th wedding anniversary ~ You are “Golden” now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The secret of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s happy marriage

Shweta Bachchan told the secret of her parents’ long marriage in the post. Shweta writes, once asked what is the secret of a long marriage, my mother replied – love, and I think my father said – the wife is always right. Users are reacting on this post. Zoya Akhtar wrote, how beautiful both are looking. Maheep Kapoor wrote, Happy 50th wedding anniversary to your parents. On this, Navya made a heart emoji in the comment. Many other users made heart emoji on it.

Zeenat Aman praised Amitabh Bachchan for this reason, shared an unseen photo from the sets of the film Laawaris

Amitabh Bachchan upcoming film

Amitabh Bachchan has Ganpath Part 1 with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganpath will hit the theaters on October 20 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Fans will see him in the upcoming sci-fi film project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He has also made a remake of The Intern with Deepika. The actor was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer Unchai alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.