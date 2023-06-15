Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is dating this Bollywood actor! Both appeared together on a movie date

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not have taken an entry in films, but she remains very active on social media. Shweta Bachchan’s daughter is in discussion about her personal life these days. It is rumored that Navya is dating Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. According to the reports, both are in a relationship, but they have not confirmed it. By the way, both are often seen together. This time Navya-Siddhant appeared together on a movie date.

Navya Naveli Nanda on a movie date with Siddhant Chaturvedi

There have been reports of dating between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda for a long time. A video of them has surfaced, in which both were seen going on a movie date. In the video, Siddhant- Navya is seen going inside a multiplex. The actor is wearing a mask and both are seen talking. The video has been shared by instantbollywood on its Instagram and it is going viral on social media.

Navya-Siddhant are often seen together

Earlier this month, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted at the Mumbai airport. It was told in the reports that both were coming back from Goa. Navya is an entrepreneur who runs Project Naveli, a non-profit organization that promotes gender equality. Last year, she was in news for the podcast What the Hell Navya.

Upcoming movies of Siddhant Chaturvedi

On the other hand, talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, he was last seen in the film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. His upcoming film is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the action-thriller War. Adarsh ​​Gaurav and Ananya Pandey are with him in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It is being said that both the films will be released this year.