AMMWEC leadership meets Bangladeshi leaders in Los Angeles

Recently the founding President of AMMWEC (American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council), Anila Ali, along with board members Dr. Sabeen Munib, Rana Syed, and Hina Ahmed, and Zeba Zebunessa, convened a unifying gathering with prominent leaders from the Bangladeshi community.

Hosted at the renowned Bangladeshi American restaurant ‘Kolapata’ (India’s Clay Pit), the event, aptly titled “Conversation with Anila Ali”, provided a platform to discuss various topics of mutual interest. During the program, Anila Ali, highlighted the rich history of AMMWEC, its substantial achievements, and her personal journey in combatting hate and building bridges in the interfaith world since 9/11. Moreover, she emphasized the organization’s pivotal role in fostering peace in the Middle East through the promotion of Muslim-Jewish reconciliation and people-to-people diplomacy.

Anila Ali recounted the ground breaking trip taken by AMMWEC to Israel which at first furor in the Muslim world but has now blossomed into a possible pathway to better relations between Israel and Muslim majority South Asian countries.

The event drew in influential attendees such as Christopher Castillo, a Democratic Party activist, renowned writer and autism activist Christina Adams, and Tony Adams, a distinguished State Department official.

Additionally, notable figures like Shamim Hussain, President of the Bangladeshi American Democratic Party, and Maminul Haque Bacchu, General Secretary of the same organization, represented the Bangladeshi community at this momentous occasion. Supported by extensive community media coverage provided by Moshoorul Huda, President of Little Bangladesh Press Club, the program garnered widespread attention. Prominent media personnel, including Lasker Al Mamun, US Special Correspondent of Somoy TV, Bangladesh’s largest news media outlet, were also in attendance.

This event came about through the dedication of AMMWEC’s COVID-19 hero, and senior board Member, Zeba Zebunnesa, whose vision pioneered the way forward for the Bangladeshi community. Furthermore, special thanks to Rana Hassan Mahmud, General Secretary of the USA Bangabandhu Parishad, for moderating the proceedings effectively.