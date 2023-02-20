Amnesty International human rights activists assessed the situation of Russian-speaking journalists in the EU

February 20, 2023, 20:12 – BLiTZ – News

The situation with Russian-speaking journalists who work in European countries is currently very alarming, according to the human rights organization Amnesty International. During a briefing with UN-accredited journalists from ACANU, the organization’s secretary general, Agnès Callamard, said that human rights activists are closely following what is happening.

In the near future, the publication of a report by human rights activists on the issue under discussion is expected.

“This is a topic that is extremely important for Amnesty, it worries us. We are still working on this topic, so we have not published a report on it yet. Our position on this issue and the position of Russian-speaking journalists will be presented in the near future,” Kallamar said.

Thus, she answered the question about the reaction of the organization to the closure of Russian-language publications and the arrests of journalists in Europe.

Back in 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution that spoke of the need to counter the Russian media. The activities of the state media in Russia were called propaganda aimed at splitting the European Union.

