HomeNewsAmong Russians there were...

Among Russians there were twice as many owls as larks

By News Desk
Among Russians there were twice as many owls as larks

Analysts at Rabota.ru and SberZdorovya have studied what time of day Russians feel most productive and what chronotypes they refer to. It turned out that among Russians there are almost twice as many owls as larks. On February 17, Izvestia got acquainted with the results of the study.

Experts have found that among Russians there are the most owls (41%) – they wake up late and go to bed late. At the same time, 25% consider themselves more likely to be early risers, as they try to go to bed early and get up early. Another 34% of respondents said that their sleep and wake patterns depend heavily on the season.

Interestingly, among women there were more owls (44% of women versus 37% of men), and among men – larks (29% of men versus 22% of women).

As noted by the neurologist of the SberHealth medical online service Raziyat Chupanova, only 20% of people have pronounced signs of the so-called larks or owls, while the remaining 80% of the world’s population have periods of sleep and wakefulness adjusted individually depending on their lifestyle and environmental factors.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

“For sleep-wakefulness, our internal biological clock (circadian biorhythm), which corresponds to approximately 24 hours, is responsible. Their work is influenced by environmental factors, such as sunlight and jet lag, which send signals to the brain, which, in turn, adjusts the internal clock by stimulating the production of hormones, in particular melatonin. The rhythm is seriously disturbed by the change of time zones, night work, the abuse of psychoactive drugs, which leads to apathy, decreased performance, sleep disturbance, depressive and anxiety disorders. You can train and adapt your internal clock by sticking to your bedtime schedule. This process is rather slow and gradual, so it’s not worth waiting for the “reconfiguration” of your biorhythms in a week, ”the specialist said.

The study also showed that for 41% of Russians, the most productive part of the day for work is the period from 9:00 to 12:00. Another 27% note that they are most productive at work from 12:00 to 16:00. And about the change in productivity from season to season, said 10% of respondents.

Every tenth (9%) notes the peak of productivity in the evening – from 16:00 to 19:00. Night activity is typical for 8% of the study participants, and only 5% were those who like to work in the morning (from 5:00 to 9:00).

On February 1, neurologist Anton Tikhonovsky named the possible causes of constant lack of sleep. So, the quality of sleep can be affected by apnea, neurosis, as well as depressive emotional states and stress.

Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness
Trending
Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites
Next article
Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

More from Author

News

Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

February 17, 2023, 06:56 - BLiTZ - News The Russian Federation...
News Desk -
News

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 - BLiTZ - News Russia has the...
News Desk -
News

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells...
News Desk -
News

The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the destruction of military equipment of the West in Ukraine

The Russian army will break any military equipment of Western countries...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

February 17, 2023, 06:56 - BLiTZ - News The Russian Federation will not leave unanswered a new package of sanctions restrictions, which the European Union intends to adopt. This was stated by the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, Kirill Logvinov, during a...

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 - BLiTZ - News Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov. “We have complexes...

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells towards the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured. About it reported representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related...

The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the destruction of military equipment of the West in Ukraine

The Russian army will break any military equipment of Western countries in Ukraine. Such a statement was made on February 16 by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov on air Channel One. “Everything that is now being loaded onto the next sea transport will be ground....

Alekhin announced a possible strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is organized by the “ideal Stalingrad”

February 17, 2023, 06:28 - BLiTZ - News In a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrating troops in the Artemivsk region, "strike from the flanks suggests itself." Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and head of the information service of the Joint Grouping of...

The expert spoke about the benefits of using airplane mode in a smartphone

Using the airplane mode function, you can extend the battery life of your smartphone and protect your personal data. On Friday, February 17, he told the agency "Prime" director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Group Viktor Gulevich. When airplane mode is turned on,...

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the United States

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. This was announced on Thursday, September 16, by representatives of the local police. According to available information, one of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get...

The State Duma adopted a law on the state language, limiting the use of foreign words

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the second and third readings a new law that should protect the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words and borrowings. The document was published on Thursday, February 16, at site thoughts. The draft law assumes the inadmissibility...

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

To date, no state has undertaken to send fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the editorial team. Funke. “First of all, we would be interested in fighters from the US, Britain, France...

Roskachestvo told what kind of wine goes with fast food – News

February 17, 2023, 05:49 - BLiTZ - News Olesya Bunyaeva, director of the department for research and promotion of domestic wine products of Roskachestvo, said that, in fact, fast food is a classic gastronomic pair with wine, RIA Novosti writes. Bunyaeva noted that french fries go well with...

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000

Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 38,044 This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the Office of Emergency Situations in Turkey (AFAD). “According to the latest information received, a total of 38,044 of our citizens died in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman,...

The Russian Embassy appreciated the position of Washington regarding the strikes on the Crimea

The statements of the State Department about the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in delivering strikes on the Crimea are confirmation of the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict. This was announced on February 17 by the press secretary of...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: