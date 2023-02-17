Among Russians there were twice as many owls as larks

Analysts at Rabota.ru and SberZdorovya have studied what time of day Russians feel most productive and what chronotypes they refer to. It turned out that among Russians there are almost twice as many owls as larks. On February 17, Izvestia got acquainted with the results of the study.

Experts have found that among Russians there are the most owls (41%) – they wake up late and go to bed late. At the same time, 25% consider themselves more likely to be early risers, as they try to go to bed early and get up early. Another 34% of respondents said that their sleep and wake patterns depend heavily on the season.

Interestingly, among women there were more owls (44% of women versus 37% of men), and among men – larks (29% of men versus 22% of women).

As noted by the neurologist of the SberHealth medical online service Raziyat Chupanova, only 20% of people have pronounced signs of the so-called larks or owls, while the remaining 80% of the world’s population have periods of sleep and wakefulness adjusted individually depending on their lifestyle and environmental factors.

“For sleep-wakefulness, our internal biological clock (circadian biorhythm), which corresponds to approximately 24 hours, is responsible. Their work is influenced by environmental factors, such as sunlight and jet lag, which send signals to the brain, which, in turn, adjusts the internal clock by stimulating the production of hormones, in particular melatonin. The rhythm is seriously disturbed by the change of time zones, night work, the abuse of psychoactive drugs, which leads to apathy, decreased performance, sleep disturbance, depressive and anxiety disorders. You can train and adapt your internal clock by sticking to your bedtime schedule. This process is rather slow and gradual, so it’s not worth waiting for the “reconfiguration” of your biorhythms in a week, ”the specialist said.

The study also showed that for 41% of Russians, the most productive part of the day for work is the period from 9:00 to 12:00. Another 27% note that they are most productive at work from 12:00 to 16:00. And about the change in productivity from season to season, said 10% of respondents.

Every tenth (9%) notes the peak of productivity in the evening – from 16:00 to 19:00. Night activity is typical for 8% of the study participants, and only 5% were those who like to work in the morning (from 5:00 to 9:00).

On February 1, neurologist Anton Tikhonovsky named the possible causes of constant lack of sleep. So, the quality of sleep can be affected by apnea, neurosis, as well as depressive emotional states and stress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

