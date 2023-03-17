Among those detained in Poland on suspicion of spying for Russia were Ukrainians and Belarusians

March 17 - BLiTZ. According to the Rzeczpospolita publication, among the nine foreigners detained in Poland who are accused of spying against the Russian Federation, there are citizens of the Republic of Belarus and Ukraine. Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak informed that Moscow has always been a danger to Warsaw March 17, 2023 at 09:52

According to the source, a total of nine suspects were detained in Poland. It should be noted that among them there are no citizens of the Russian Federation.

Information about the detention appeared on Thursday, March 16. The Polish Internal Security Agency said that the detainees carried out “intelligence activities.”

