Amritpal Singh sitting on hunger strike in Dibrugarh jail, wife accuses administration, know what is the demand

Chief of Waris Punjab De and Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh Once again they have started appearing in the news. Amritpal Singh is currently kept in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam where he along with his colleagues has started a hunger strike. Along with Amritpal Singh, 10 other people are sitting on hunger strike. Because of this strike, there has been panic in the jail. If reports are to be believed, all these Khalistani supporters have done this hunger strike complaining of telephone facility and bad food. The jail administration is continuously demanding all these prisoners to end the strike. Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur informed about this hunger strike in the jail. Kirandeep told that, showing solidarity with her husband, she is going to go on a hunger strike.

Kirandeep Kaur alleged



Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur claimed that her husband and his supporters are not allowed to make phone calls in the jail. They are also given bad food to eat. Explaining further, Kirandeep said that the person who is responsible for preparing the food consumes tobacco. Doing so is against Sikh dignity. Kirandeep Kaur further told that, 10 including husband are not allowed to talk to their families and lawyers on phone from jail. Kirandeep blamed the Punjab government for this. He said that if the detained prisoners are allowed to make phone calls, it will save their family members Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in travel expenses to Dibrugarh jail.

Charges against Amritpal Singh in jail



Giving information about the matter, the sources said that the food given to Amritpal Singh and other supporters is the standard food as per the jail manual. No one had complained before this, but now they all have started behaving aggressively and throwing tantrums. All these prisoners want to call their lawyers again and again, but this is not allowed.