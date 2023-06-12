Amroha: The baraatis were dancing when a DJ-laden truck ran over people, one dead, 10 seriously injured

Amroha: A major road accident has happened in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Where many people have been injured due to the truck being hit. While one has died on the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The dead body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Where the treatment of the injured is going on.

In Amroha, a DJ truck ran over people in a wedding procession.

Actually the whole matter is of village Soharka of Amroha. Where a procession was going in which people were dancing on DJ. Meanwhile, a person pushed the DJ truck forward. In whose grip 8-10 people came. In this one person died on the spot. While others were injured. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot.

It is being told that the procession of Pitam’s son Pramod, a resident of Hathiyakheda village, had come to Mahendra’s son Baburam’s house in village Soharka. On Sunday evening, the procession was climbing on the DJ. Meanwhile, the truck went uncontrolled and climbed on the crowd. Due to which Roshni, Ankit, Sonu, Anand, Kapil, Ajay, Anita, Dharmendra, Vishnu, Lavnish, Gopi, Rajkumar resident of village Soharka, Pari daughter Kunwarpal village Sutavali police station Rahra, Omprakash and her daughter Anjali village Rakheda, Bhura, Bhupendra village Hathiyakheda Gambhir mortally wounded. At the same time, 25-year-old Balkar died in the accident.

What did CO Hasanpur Amroha tell

Shwetabh Bhaskar CO Hasanpur Amroha told, on June 11 at around 4:30 a procession was going to village Soharka. In which people were dancing on DJ. Meanwhile, a person pushed the DJ truck forward. In whose grip 8-10 people came. One person died in this. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. The treatment of the injured is going on. Action will be taken after taking Tahrir from the family members.

