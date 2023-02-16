An air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine

An air alert has been declared in the eastern regions of Ukraine. Sirens are also included in the south of the country. This is evidenced by the data of the official resource on notification.

It is noted that the alarm sounds in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, as well as in the parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

In addition, the alarm was announced in the Nikolaev, Odessa and Sumy regions of Ukraine, in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua, this is the second announcement of an air alert on the night of February 16. After the first announcement of the alarm, explosions were heard in Kramatorsk and in the Poltava region.

On the eve of the edition “Strana.ua” reported explosions in the Kharkiv region near the city of Volchansk. The causes of the explosions are not known. An air raid alert in Ukraine was not announced at that time.

Also, the media reported about the air alert in the Kyiv region. The sirens were turned on due to the advent of the reconnaissance drone. There was also talk of explosions in the region. Aircraft traces were seen in the sky.

In addition, at the same time an air alert was announced in Kyiv and the Cherkasy region.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

The news is being supplemented

