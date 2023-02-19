An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and in eight other regions of Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the official resource for alerting the population on February 19.

So, in addition to the Kyiv region, sirens sounded in the Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. Also, an air alert was announced in the areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Chuguev, Kharkiv region. At the same time, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.

On January 18, two explosions were reported in the city of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine. Later it became known that a military facility there was damaged. At the same time, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in the Kyiv region and a series of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

As the Russian Defense Ministry later reported, the Russian Armed Forces hit the deployment point of the 383rd regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Khmelnytsky region.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.