An air alert was announced in the Vinnitsa region of Ukraine because of the balloon

An air raid alert was announced on February 18 in the Vinnitsa region in Ukraine, the official resource for alerting citizens said. The television news service on the 1+1 TV channel clarified that an unknown object was seen over the region, according to preliminary information, it is a balloon.

An air alert was issued in the eastern regions of Ukraine earlier in the day. Sirens were heard in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. Also, an air alert was announced in the areas of the Donetsk Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

In the meantime, Ukrainian authorities have been notified that two explosions have sounded in the city of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine. Ukrainian media also reported explosions in the Kyiv region and a series of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Earlier, on the night of February 18, explosions were reported near Kramatorsk. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine since October 10 last year. As Russian leader Vladimir Putin explained at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

