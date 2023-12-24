An alcohol cocktail has similar effect on body as cocaine

A Purdue University study revealed alarming parallels between the effects of alcohol mixed with caffeinated energy drinks and those of cocaine on the body. The popular choice of Jägerbombs and similar concoctions among party enthusiasts and night revelers might not be as harmless as assumed.

Conducted in 2016, the study shed light on the severe impact of combining energy drinks with alcohol, showcasing significant health and behavioral alterations in lab mice. Richard van Rijn, an assistant professor of medicinal chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Purdue University, highlighted the startling similarities in both physical and neurochemical changes observed in the mice, likening them to the effects induced by cocaine.

New studies show drinking Jägerbombs could be just as harmful as taking Cocaine pic.twitter.com/18LZBOUnmO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 22, 2023

The concerning aspect arises from the staggering caffeine content in these energy drinks, often reaching ten times that of soda. These beverages, frequently targeted at adolescents, pose uncertain health ramifications, especially when consumed alongside alcohol during adolescence, as mentioned in the report.

Van Rijn emphasized that the combined consumption of these substances pushes the mice beyond a threshold, resulting in behavioral modifications and alterations in brain neurochemistry that are distinct from those caused by either substance alone. Notably, the mice exposed to caffeinated alcohol exhibited heightened activity levels reminiscent of the response triggered by cocaine intake.

Furthermore, the study noted an increase in specific proteins linked to long-term changes in neurochemistry, mirroring the elevation found in human subjects who had misused cocaine or morphine. This aspect is critical, as it elucidates the enduring alterations in the brain that contribute to the challenge of quitting substance abuse.

The study also highlighted a concerning trend: mice exposed to highly caffeinated alcoholic beverages showed reduced pleasure from cocaine, potentially leading to increased cocaine usage to achieve the desired effect.

This finding implies that such exposure alters brain functioning in a manner that makes individuals more prone to seeking out and abusing pleasurable substances in adulthood.

The implications are unsettling, suggesting a potential link between consuming caffeinated alcoholic drinks and an increased propensity toward cocaine use or similar substances in the future. Van Rijn’s observations underscore the profound and enduring changes occurring in the brain due to these combinations, offering insights into the complex challenges faced by individuals grappling with substance abuse. A Purdue University study revealed alarming parallels between the effects of alcohol mixed with caffeinated energy drinks and those of cocaine on the body.

The popular choice of Jägerbombs and similar concoctions among party enthusiasts and night revelers might not be as harmless as assumed. Conducted in 2016, the study shed light on the severe impact of combining energy drinks with alcohol, showcasing significant health and behavioral alterations in lab mice. Richard van Rijn, an assistant professor of medicinal chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Purdue University, highlighted the startling similarities in both physical and neurochemical changes observed in the mice, likening them to the effects induced by cocaine.

The concerning aspect arises from the staggering caffeine content in these energy drinks, often reaching ten times that of soda. These beverages, frequently targeted at adolescents, pose uncertain health ramifications, especially when consumed alongside alcohol during adolescence, as mentioned in the report.

Van Rijn emphasized that the combined consumption of these substances pushes the mice beyond a threshold, resulting in behavioral modifications and alterations in brain neurochemistry that are distinct from those caused by either substance alone. Notably, the mice exposed to caffeinated alcohol exhibited heightened activity levels reminiscent of the response triggered by cocaine intake.

Furthermore, the study noted an increase in specific proteins linked to long-term changes in neurochemistry, mirroring the elevation found in human subjects who had misused cocaine or morphine. This aspect is critical, as it elucidates the enduring alterations in the brain that contribute to the challenge of quitting substance abuse.

The study also highlighted a concerning trend: mice exposed to highly caffeinated alcoholic beverages showed reduced pleasure from cocaine, potentially leading to increased cocaine usage to achieve the desired effect. This finding implies that such exposure alters brain functioning in a manner that makes individuals more prone to seeking out and abusing pleasurable substances in adulthood.

The implications are unsettling, suggesting a potential link between consuming caffeinated alcoholic drinks and an increased propensity toward cocaine use or similar substances in the future. Van Rijn’s observations underscore the profound and enduring changes occurring in the brain due to these combinations, offering insights into the complex challenges faced by individuals grappling with substance abuse.