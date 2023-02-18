An American expelled after a rally in Moscow declared her love for Russia

American Alicia Day, who was banned from entering Russia for 40 years, told Izvestia on Saturday, February 18, that despite what happened, she loves Russia and the people living in it.

“Although this situation was sad for me. People have shown their support for me. I received a lot of nice messages on VK. I was right when I said that Russian people are good, ”the girl shared.

According to her, she is going to challenge the decision to ban entry into the Russian Federation for 40 years.

The girl also said that she found a fellow policeman in a pre-trial detention center while she was serving her arrest after walking with a calf in Red Square.

On February 1, Day was detained on Red Square in Moscow while walking a calf. Administrative cases were initiated against a US citizen under Part 6.1 of Art. 20.2 “Violation of the established procedure for organizing or holding a meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picketing” and under Part 1 of Art. 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Disobedience to the lawful order of a police officer.”

Initially, she was fined 20 thousand rubles, and then 13 days of administrative arrest for walking a calf on Red Square and shouting the slogan “Animals are not food!”.

On February 16, the court banned Alicia Day from entering Russia for 40 years. In 2019, the British tabloid Daily Mail wrote about Day. It is known that then she saved a pig from slaughter on a farm in the suburbs of London, and then brought her home to live in a small apartment in the British capital.