An American woman stole an egg from a zoo 20 years ago and raised an alligator in her yard

March 10 - BLiTZ. In Texas, a local resident stole an egg from a zoo 20 years ago. Over the years, an alligator hatched from the egg and settled in her yard. The reptile reached two meters in length. The American took care of the monster and did not tell anyone about it. The women found out about the existence of a predator in the yard by accident. The Wildlife Service was investigating another case and spotted an alligator in someone else's yard. As a result, the predator was taken away from the woman. She is very upset because the beast was her friend.

“Alligators can have 50-60 eggs in a nest. Therefore, someone can easily take an egg or a cub home, and no one will notice anything, ”the zoo worker commented on the story.