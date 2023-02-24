An attempt at a provocation with the flag of Ukraine at the PACE meeting turned into a curiosity

An attempt at provocation during the speech of the Belarusian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) turned into a curiosity with a call to “remove the rag” and not interfere with the broadcast. The video of the incident on February 23 was posted by the Telegram channel Sputnik Near Abroad.

On the recording, a delegate from Belarus reads out a speech, but suddenly several activists with the flag of Ukraine in their hands walk behind him and try to unfold the yellow and blue flag.

The Belarusian diplomat, not paying attention to what is happening, continues his speech, while other participants in the session called on the activists to “remove the rag” and not interfere with the meeting.

The OSCE PA Winter Session in Vienna began on Thursday, February 23, online and offline.

On the same day, an incident occurred at the Russian Embassy in London, which Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called psychedelic. The asphalt in front of the embassy was covered with yellow and blue paint.

In December 2022, Lavrov said that the West had turned the OSCE into an arena for propaganda battles. Then the minister emphasized that from the point of view of the Western countries, the OSCE is primarily a tool for promoting their own collective interests.