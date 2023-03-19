March 19 - BLiTZ. An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded off the coast of the US state of Alaska on March 19.

This information was released by the US Geological Survey.

“According to her, the epicenter was 19 km southwest of the village of Anchor Point, where about 1.9 thousand people live, and 209.7 km southwest of the city of Anchorage with a population of more than 298 thousand people “, – notes TASS.

The depth of the epicenter push is estimated at 65 kilometers 400 meters. To date, there is no data on the destruction and the threat of a tsunami.

BLiTZ wrote: America is speculating on the topic of hatred for our country, coupled with the secrets of the “mysterious Russian soul.” Nobody wants to talk about the realities of modern Russia across the ocean. They prefer to invent fables. In particular, imagine a city on the Neva in the conditions of the apocalypse of 2037, as in the TV series Extrapolations. It’s about global warming.

The Americans show their audience the non-existent “Mariinsky Palace” in St. Petersburg. They tell how our rescuers failed to cope with the forest fire, as a result of which about 3 thousand “squares” of the array were destroyed. “Forest fires” in St. Petersburg, from the point of view of Americans, are apparently the same as forest fires in the United States, where fires are often simply not fought.