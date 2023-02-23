An earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in the Turkish province of Hatay

A new earthquake occurred in Turkey, tremors of magnitude 5 were recorded in the province of Hatay. This was announced on February 23 with reference to the rescuers by the TV channel Haber Turk.

According to the Office of Disaster Management and Emergency Situations (AFAD), the earthquake occurred at 18:53 local time (coincides with Moscow time) near the village of Defne. The source lay at a depth of 9.76 km.

The governor of Hatay, Rahmi Dogan, said that the rescuers studied the area where the earthquake was recorded. It is specified that several buildings previously affected by tremors were destroyed.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 43.5 thousand people, and in Syria it increased to 5.8 thousand people.

On the evening of February 20, earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred in Hatay province, followed by 90 aftershocks.

On February 21, Turkey confirmed the death of six people in the southeast of the country as a result of the last two earthquakes.

The next day, it became known that the Turkish authorities identified 564 people among the leaders and employees of companies – developers and contractors, suspected of being guilty in the collapse of buildings. 160 people were arrested.