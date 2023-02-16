An elderly woman died after being hit by a passenger car in the Orenburg region

In the city of Sorochinsk (Orenburg region), an elderly man driving a passenger car knocked down an 80-year-old pensioner. The woman died in the hospital, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

The accident occurred on February 15 on Karl Marx Street. It was preliminary established that the 72-year-old driver of the Lada Grant allowed an 80-year-old woman to cross the road in an unintended place near a zebra.

As a result of the accident, the pensioner received various injuries and was hospitalized in the Sorochinsky Interdistrict Hospital. Doctors could not save her, she died within a day, writes IA “Ural56.Ru”.

All circumstances of the incident are established by law enforcement officers.

On February 11, in Tyukalinsk (Omsk region), a Volga car driven by a 51-year-old man hit a pedestrian moving along the side of the road. The man died on the spot.

