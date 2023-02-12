An elderly woman was detained in Tatarstan on suspicion of setting fire to an ATM

A 63-year-old woman suspected of setting fire to a Sberbank ATM was detained in Tatarstan. This was reported to Izvestia on February 12 in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the republic.

“The duty unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Aznakaevsky district received a message about the arson of one of the bank’s offices. During the operational-search activities, the police identified and detained the suspect, a local resident born in 1959, as soon as possible.

The incident took place in Aznakaevo on February 11 and was caught on a security camera. The recording shows how the woman came to the Sberbank branch, spilled flammable liquid near the ATMs and set it on fire, after which she hurriedly left.

Sberbank confirmed the incident.

“The fire has been eliminated, there are no casualties, the department was not working at the time of the incident. The branch will continue to work according to the schedule from Monday, February 13, ”Izvestia was told in a credit institution.

On October 21, in the Kaluga region, unidentified persons broke into the Pyaterochka store, breaking windows and doors, and blew up Sberbank ATMs installed at the entrance. According to eyewitnesses, the hooligans did not steal any money or any goods from the store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

