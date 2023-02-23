An employee of the tax service of Germany burned the declaration of “Gazprom” on donations

February 23, 2023, 21:32 – BLiTZ – News

According to Cicero, an employee of the German tax service burned a declaration of donations from Gazprom in favor of the Nord Stream 2 project support fund. The document was previously considered lost. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

According to information published in a number of German media, the fund was financed by Gazprom, while agreements with some companies on the construction of the gas pipeline were concluded in circumvention of US sanctions.

According to the publication, the amount of donations to the fund from Gazprom amounted to 20 million euros. At the same time, according to the statements of the fund, in connection with the destination of funds exclusively for the needs of the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, they should not be taxed.

A tax officer accidentally discovered a tax return attached to another contract, but under pressure from the media and the authorities, she decided to burn it in a friend’s fireplace. However, the copy of the document was recovered.

Earlier it was reported that the French company Engie in the fourth quarter of last year filed a lawsuit against Gazprom Export with an arbitration court demanding to pay a fine and compensate for damages from the short supply of gas under contractual obligations.

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed against the background of a slight underdelivery as of mid-June 2022.

