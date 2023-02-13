An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Yaroslavl region

In the Yaroslavl region, an explosion occurred on the backup line of the Ukhta-Torzhok-3 gas pipeline. The fire has now been extinguished. About it February 13 informed Governor of the region Mikhail Evraev.

He clarified that the fire occurred in the Myshkinsky district near the village of Rypy.

“The fire on the gas pipeline in the Myshkinsky district has been eliminated. There were no casualties,” Evraev wrote in his Telegram channel.

Fuel supply in this area has been suspended. However, gas is supplied to settlements in full, since the gas pipeline is transit, Evraev added.

Earlier, on February 9, in Novosibirsk, there was an explosion of household gas in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. 30 apartments destroyed. The EMERCOM of the Russian Federation on February 10 completed the analysis of the rubble of a residential building. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m.

On February 10, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Novosibirsk Region reported that emergency services rescued 14 people from the rubble after a gas explosion, including a child. Of these, nine people with varying degrees of injuries were taken to medical facilities.

Governor Andrei Travnikov said on February 13 that the death toll from the gas explosion and subsequent collapse was 14. At the same time, 14 people were saved right in the destruction zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

